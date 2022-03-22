Jared Leto Thanks Marvel For Keeping Cinemas Alive

Jared Leto says there’s one company that’s single-handedly keeping cinemas alive: Marvel.

The 50-year-old (we know, we can’t believe it either) star has made a stand for the comic-book-turned-film giant, telling Variety “If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theatres would exist.”

While it’s a bold claim, the actor has subsequently stood by his words, elaborating on the subject in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“If you look at the box office and what people are buying tickets for… I’m talking about what’s actually generating revenue to keep the building open, and the people employed, and the ecosystem thriving… Marvel movies are probably the biggest generators of revenue,” he said.

“They help support the ecosystem so that other films that are adult dramas, like House of Gucci, have theatres they can actually be in,” he added.

While it may be a hard pill to swallow, there’s a good chance Leto is correct.

On the official list of the Top 10 Highest Grossing Films of All Time, four of the spots are held by Marvel titles (Endgame at #2, Infinity War at #5, Spider-Man: No Way Home at #6 and The Avengers at #9), all of which have been released in the span of the last decade.

Leto will be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a Spider-Man villain when Morbius hits theatres on March 31st.

