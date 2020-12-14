'Jarcuterie Boards' Are The New COVID19 Safe Way To Snack This Festive Season So Here's All The Inspo You Need!

Last year we saw the birth of many festive adaptations of the classic 'cheese board' with everything from pavlova to pancake to baked potato boards!

Considering the current climate, sharing is definitely not caring this silly season, so of course, some graze board connoisseur has created the 'jarcuterie board'.

If the name doesn't give it away, it's a renewed version of the charcuterie board which allows you to pop a serving of your favourite festive snacks in a cute jar to share with your family and friends while being COVID safe.

And honestly, why did no one think of this sooner? It's pretty much like having your own personal stash of snacks which no one else can pinch!

All you need is a jar, glass or anything to hold the snacks. Then you just layer them up as you like. You can either opt for a sweet lolly style or the savoury cheese and cold meats style, or even a blend!

The only limit is your imagination.

So, if you are yet to dabble in this new cheese board trend we've got all the inspo you need below!

Let us know what you think of these new 'cheese boards' or show us yours in the Facebook comments!

Otherwise, happy sh-nacking people!

