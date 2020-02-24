Japan’s Famous Souffle-Pancake Chain Just Opened In Sydney!

After returning home from travels, you inevitably crave very specific food from overseas which unfortunately, you cannot get your hands on down under.

For those who have been to Japan, Gram Cafe’s souffle-pancakes are definitely on that list!

If you haven’t been, then you’ve probably at least seen the famous ultra-fluffy, wobbly, three-tiered stack pancakes sprinkled across Pinterest boards and Instagram feeds since the first store opened in Osaka back in 2014.

Since then, the chain has opened 60 stores around the world, but never in Australia… until NOW!

Gram has today opened a brand new store in Chatswood!

Shop 67, Level 3 Chatswood Station, 436 Victoria Avenue, Chatswood - to be exact.

If you’re not feeling sweet pancakes, for some horrific reason, Gram also offers up French toast, soups and savoury pancakes.

Today is a good day!

