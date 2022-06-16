Janine Allis Opens Up About The Spray She Gave Ronnie Caceres Off-Camera!

On most reality shows, tensions are high at the best of times, but The Celebrity Apprentice takes it to another level!

Janine Allis, the founder of Boost Juice (and Lord Sugar’s left-hand guide), joined the Hit Network to open up about how she roasted Ronnie Caceres off-camera after he made an 'unacceptable' comment about Jean Kittson.

Catch the chat:

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: