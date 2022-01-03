Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer Chats Michael Jackson, Secret Child & That Super Bowl Performance

Janet Jackson is finally giving us a look into her life, with a two-part documentary set to air this month.

The notoriously private star will open up about her career, family, stardom and controversies, and by the looks of things, it's going to be good.

We're expected to hear about her strict father, Joe Jackson, and his desire for Janet to be a singer like her brothers, her brother Michael Jackson and the allegations that circulated, a rumoured secret child and her 2004 halftime Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, including the fallout afterwards.

Here's the official documentary synopsis:

The four-hour event, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Janet’s first album, Janet Jackson (1982). With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, JANET is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story.

Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for over three years and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews.

This will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson. One of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, Janet has enjoyed immense levels of success, experienced incredible tragedy, and endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera.

Check out the trailer here:

Part 1 of Janet will be streaming later this month. Details to come!

