Janet Jackson Breaks Her Silence On Super Bowl Incident With Justin Timberlake

Janet Jackson has broken her silence on that Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake.

The notoriously private star will open up about her career, family, stardom and controversies in a two-part documentary airing this week, and by the looks of things, it's going to be good.

We're expected to hear about her strict father, Joe Jackson, and his desire for Janet to be a singer like her brothers, her brother Michael Jackson and the allegations that circulated, a rumoured secret child and her 2004 halftime Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, including the fallout afterwards.

In the 2004 Super Bowl performance, Jackson suffered a wardrobe malfunction when Timberlake ripped off a part of her costume, revealing her breast. The backlash for Janet was intense, with her music videos blacklisted by MTV and her 2004 Grammy Awards invitation revoked. Meanwhile, Justin got off scot-free and his career soared.

In the doco, Janet spoke about the advice she gave to Justin after the performance.

"I said, 'Listen, I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me.' So I just said, 'If I were you, I wouldn’t say anything", she said.

As for the malfunction itself, she said it was blown way out of proportion, and she and Justin remain friends.

"Of course, it was an accident. That should not have happened. But everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop. Justin and I are very good friends and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago and he and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same," she said.



You can catch the Janet Jackson documentary on Stan.

New Doco To Explore Brittany Murphy's Bizarre And Sudden Death

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!