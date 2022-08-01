'Jane The Virgin' Star Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Star of Jane The Virgin, Gina Rodriguez, is expecting her first child with husband, Joe LoCicero!

In an Instagram post celebrating her 38th birthday over the weekend, Rodriguez wrote the caption, "This birthday hits different", with the video revealing her positive pregnancy test.

The star had tears in her eyes when she showed the pregnancy test to the camera alongside husband, Joe.

Check out the sweet announcement video here:

Fellow Jane The Virgin cast member Jaime Cami (Rogelio de la Vega) writing, "My heart is bursting for you two ❤️❤️," alongside actors like Viola Davis, Scott Eastwood, Brittany Snow and Nikki Reed.

Gina met Joe on the set of Jane The Virgin, when he appeared in a few episodes before tying the knot in May 2019.

We're so happy for them!

