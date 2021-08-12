Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down As Daughter Britney's Conservator

There's been a monumental decision made for the 'Free Britney' movement, with Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, agreeing to step down as her conservator "when the time is right".

TMZ reports legal documents have revealed Mr Spears wants to work with the court to help transition away from being in charge of her estate.

In legal documents filed by Jamie Spears, he debates whether it's in Britney's best interests to step down.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate, and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," it said.

Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart told TMZ they are still disappointed at the attacks on Britney.

"We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognise that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," he said. Jamie Spears has held the position of conservator for Britney Spears' estate since 2008.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr