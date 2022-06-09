Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg & Dave Franco Team Up To Hunt Vampires In New Movie!

We hope you're ready to watch some ass whoopin'! Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg are hunting vampires in a new movie coming to Netflix!

In Day Shift, Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Check out the first look here:

Director JJ Perry told Entertainment Weekly more about Foxx's character saying, "he kills a vampire who we find out was the daughter of the boss lady vampire, who seeks revenge. There are these two worlds colliding, of a man trying to save his family and a vampire looking for revenge."

Day Shift will be coming to Netflix on August 12!

