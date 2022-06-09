Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg & Dave Franco Team Up To Hunt Vampires In New Movie!
Coming to Netflix!
We hope you're ready to watch some ass whoopin'! Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg are hunting vampires in a new movie coming to Netflix!
In Day Shift, Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.
Check out the first look here:
Director JJ Perry told Entertainment Weekly more about Foxx's character saying, "he kills a vampire who we find out was the daughter of the boss lady vampire, who seeks revenge. There are these two worlds colliding, of a man trying to save his family and a vampire looking for revenge."
Day Shift will be coming to Netflix on August 12!
