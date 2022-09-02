James Webb Telescope Captures Brilliant Colours Of Phantom Galaxy

A dazzling new piece of the cosmos has come to light in a new picture released by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The infrared technology of the telescope is providing a clearer view of the so-called Phantom Galaxy than astronomers had ever seen before.

"Webb's sharp vision has revealed delicate filaments of gas and dust in the grandiose spiral arms which wind outwards from the centre of this image," NASA and the ESA said in a statement.

"A lack of gas in the nuclear region also provides an unobscured view of the nuclear star cluster at the galaxy's centre."

Located in the Pisces constellation, some 32 million light-years away, the image from the Webb telescope shows amazing collections of white, red, pink, and light blue appendages of dust and stars.

The Phantom Galaxy is a "favourite target for astronomers studying the origin and structure of galactic spirals," NASA and the ESA said.

Scientists and astronomers hope the image will help them "learn more about the earliest phases of star formation in the local Universe".

The picture captured by the Webb telescope will also help "pinpoint star-forming regions in the galaxies, accurately measure the masses and ages of star clusters, and gain insights into the nature of the small grains of dust drifting in interstellar space," the statement said.

