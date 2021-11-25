James Marsden Reveals How Acting Keeps Him Young

And why he transcends genres!

Article heading image for James Marsden Reveals How Acting Keeps Him Young

Pics: CBS / DreamWorks

We’ve got to be honest, we don’t even know where to start with introducing this silver-screen superstar! 

He’s been in everything from X-Men to Enchanted, and his latest role proves he won't be settling into a genre any time soon.

Hollywood heart-throb James Marsden joined us to share some behind-the-scenes info about The Boss Baby: Family Business and revealed how acting has let him hold onto his childhood.

Catch the chat before seeing The Boss Baby 2, in cinemas today!: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: 

 

Nick Barrett

25 November 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
The Boss Baby
James Marsden
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
The Boss Baby
James Marsden
Hit
Entertainment
The Boss Baby
James Marsden
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs