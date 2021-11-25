James Marsden Reveals How Acting Keeps Him Young
And why he transcends genres!
Pics: CBS / DreamWorks
We’ve got to be honest, we don’t even know where to start with introducing this silver-screen superstar!
He’s been in everything from X-Men to Enchanted, and his latest role proves he won't be settling into a genre any time soon.
Hollywood heart-throb James Marsden joined us to share some behind-the-scenes info about The Boss Baby: Family Business and revealed how acting has let him hold onto his childhood.
Catch the chat before seeing The Boss Baby 2, in cinemas today!:
