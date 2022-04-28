James Corden Quits TV Show In Shock Move

He's the man that brought us Carpool Karaoke and has been entertaining audiences worldwide as the host of The Late Late Show since 2015, but it's all coming to an end.

James Corden has announced he's quitting the show.

Apparently, execs tried to get James to sign a 3-year extension to his contract but he has said adios with the finale airing in 2023.

He's given his staff plenty of notice though, with over 200 shows yet to go to air.

When speaking about James' departure, CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer, we wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

James has branched out over the years with appearances in movies like Cats, Into The Woods and Trolls and we're certain there's more of that to come.

In the meantime, enjoy this Crosswalk Concert with the one and only Harry Styles...

