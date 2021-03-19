James Corden Opens Up About How He Juggles His Hectic Schedule & Raising A Family

James talks with Hughesy!

Article heading image for James Corden Opens Up About How He Juggles His Hectic Schedule & Raising A Family

CBS

James Corden wears plenty of hats -  late night talk show host, actor, singer, comedian, husband and father - but what’s his best tip for juggling it all while remaining sane in the process?

Hughesy sat down with James ahead of the release of Peter Rabbit 2 to not only talk about the new film, but how he’s been handling such a full on schedule!

Take a listen:

Entertainment News Team

19 March 2021

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

