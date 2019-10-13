James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show To Australia!

According the The Sunday Telegraph, James Corden is set to bring The Late Late Show to Australia for a special tour in 2021!

The publication has reported that the famous Brit will film a number of episodes down under, inviting Aussie A-listers like Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie to make appearances, most likely bringing his popular Carpool Karaoke segment with him.

Network Ten's chief content officer, Beverley McGarvey has stated: "We are hoping James and his team will make it to Australia in 2021 to film some shows. We will have more information on that next year."

It may be a long wait, but we are so exited to see what James does when he travels down under!

