Jake Gyllenhaal's Disturbing Bathing Revelation

In perhaps the most counterintuitive press interview to date, Jake Gyllenhaal has admitted he is not a fan of bathing while doing promotion for Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean cologne.

During the interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal stated “[he thinks] that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.

Now feels like an appropriate time to remind everyone that Gyllenhaal recently had to get shredded for his appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which somehow makes the revelation of his disdain for post-workout showers that much worse.

While we get where he’s coming from, it’s got to be a strong no from us, my guy.

