Jake Gyllenhaal Hilariously Parodies Celine Dion Ballad On Saturday Night Live!

Jake Gyllenhaal was back hosting Saturday Night Live this week after 15 years, and made sure we won't forget it!

The actor belted out a parody version of the Celine Dion ballad, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, reminiscing on his last hosting gig on the show.

He kicked it off by saying, "I mean, it's been 15 years. I wasn't sure I'd remember how to host. But being here, tonight, it feels like everything is suddenly...coming back."

Gyllenhaal, 41, revealed he never thought SNL would call again after his 2007 appearance saw him perform a song from movie Dream Girls in drag.

During his performance this past weekend, he went back to that old skit by having three SNL cast members, Cecily Strong, Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim, join him on stage with backing vocals just like he had in 2007.

But, we are SO impressed by his vocals and really didn't see it comin'! Why oh why didn't he ever collab with Taylor Swift?!

We are already ready for Jake Gyllenhaal to come back again!

