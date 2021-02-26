Jake Edwards Gets Caught Out By Fev For Not Wearing His Wedding Ring

In case you’ve missed the first few episodes of MAFS, the drama is well and truly underway with this season’s villain officially named (*cough Bryce cough*), alleged love triangles and some cheating allegations.

Right at the centre of some of the drama is charity CEO, ex professional AFL player and personal friend of Fev’s, Jake Edwards.

Since Jake wed his blushing bride Bec this week, he’s copped an onslaught of criticism for his super awkies kiss attempt and some pretty brutal cheating allegations from his ex-fiancé.

Fifi, Fev & Nick got Jake on the show to answer for some of that juicy MAFS goss and to chat about his mental health campaign.

Jake tells us how the producers manipulated that uncomfortable moment between himself & Bec, whether there’s any substance to the allegations from his ex-fiancé and why he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring during the interview.

We also hear all about Jake’s crusade to help educate young kids and footy players on mental health awareness through his charity “Outside The Locker Room”.

Tune into the full chat below…

