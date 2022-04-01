Jailed Drug Kingpin Tony Mokbel Rushed To Hospital With Chest Pains

Notorious Melbourne underworld figure Tony Mokbel has been admitted to hospital with chest pains.

The 56-year-old, who is serving a 30-year jail sentence, was in need of medical attention on Thursday after experiencing cardiac issues at Barwon Prison near Geelong.

One of the most feared and known identities in Melbourne's gangland era, Mokbel is currently serving time for his involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking ring.

He has a history of cardiac issues, dating back to 2012 when he suffered a heart attack while being imprisoned​.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.