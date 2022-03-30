Jada Pinkett Smith Has Broken Her Silence After The 2022 Oscars Incident

The 2022 Oscars was different to what we were expecting, with Will Smith hitting Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada, while doing a comedy monologue on-stage.

The joke referred to Jada Pinkett Smith as G.I. Jane, seemingly unaware that the star has a hair loss condition, alopecia.

While Will Smith has taken to Instagram to publicly apologise to Rock for slapping him, we've been waiting for Jada to break her silence.

And now she has.

Jada shared a tile to her Instagram story with a quote that says, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

The actress did not mention Chris Rock's joke or the incident directly.

Since the incident, The Academy have publicly addressed it saying, "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California Law.”

Let's hope we can see peace between all parties!

