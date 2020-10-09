Jackson Garlick Responds To His Rumoured Relationship With Bachelorette Elly Miles

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath spoke to ex-Bachie participant, Jackson Garlick, who has recently been rumoured to have had a history with current Bachelorette, Elly Miles.

So, naturally, Jimmy & Nath wanted to quiz him on it all and find out if the rumours are true.

First of all, they wanted to know if he's still single, because that is vital information.

We discovered the two have been friendly in the past...but, would Jackson throw his hat in the ring for a chance with Elly? Well, he definitely didn't hesitate with this one!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jackson had to say about his history with Elly:

