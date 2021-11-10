Jacinda Ardern’s Daughter Interrupts Livestream With Bedtime Antics

It’s not easy juggling career and motherhood, even for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was heckled by her daughter during a livestream.

The prime minister’s three-year-old daughter Neve was up past her bedtime, in defiance of her mother still working late at night updating Kiwi's on changes to the country’s Covid response.

Interrupted while discussing a new Covid-framework for businesses, the PM got distracted off camera, by a cheeky monkey asking; “Mummy?”.

“You’re meant to be in bed,” Ms Ardern replied to Neve, “It’s bedtime darling – pop back to bed and I’ll come and see you in a second.”

Breaking down the fourth wall (theatrically speaking), the prime minister made light of the situation, normalising any parents’ night-time antics with their children.

“Sorry everybody. That was a bedtime fail, wasn’t it?” - PM Jacinda Ardern

The livestream ended soon after Neve made a final attempt to grab her mother's attention away from the nation.

