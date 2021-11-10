Jacinda Ardern’s Daughter Interrupts Livestream With Bedtime Antics
Relatable parenting struggles
It’s not easy juggling career and motherhood, even for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was heckled by her daughter during a livestream.
The prime minister’s three-year-old daughter Neve was up past her bedtime, in defiance of her mother still working late at night updating Kiwi's on changes to the country’s Covid response.
Interrupted while discussing a new Covid-framework for businesses, the PM got distracted off camera, by a cheeky monkey asking; “Mummy?”.
“You’re meant to be in bed,” Ms Ardern replied to Neve, “It’s bedtime darling – pop back to bed and I’ll come and see you in a second.”
Breaking down the fourth wall (theatrically speaking), the prime minister made light of the situation, normalising any parents’ night-time antics with their children.
“Sorry everybody. That was a bedtime fail, wasn’t it?”
- PM Jacinda Ardern
The livestream ended soon after Neve made a final attempt to grab her mother's attention away from the nation.
