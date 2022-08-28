J.K. Rowling Opens Up About Missing The 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special

Anyone who tuned in to HBO Max’s Return to Hogwarts probably noticed a certain someone was absent from the reunion – J.K. Rowling.

After being seemingly MIA from the long-awaited special, the controversial author has revealed why she didn’t appear alongside the cast, and it’s not for the reason you may think!

Consider yourself the ultimate Potterhead? Try our Harry Potter trivia to prove it:

In a recent interview with Graham Norton, Rowling admitted she ‘was asked to be on’ the special and ‘decided [she] didn’t want to do it’.

“I thought it was about the films more than the book, quite rightly; that was what the anniversary was about.”

“No one said ‘don’t do it’…. I was asked to do it and I decided not to,” she elaborated.

Rowling had previously drawn criticism from Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson after doubling down on her controversial views of the LGBT community, leading many to assume she was deliberately excluded from the reunion.

While she’s seemingly distanced herself from the original film series, Rowling is still involved with the franchise, having co-written the screenplay for 2022’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: