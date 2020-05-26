J.K. Rowling is Back With a New Book, & You Can Be a Part of it

J.K Rowling has shaped the lives of a whole generation of people with the Harry Potter series. I spent countless lunchtimes at school arguing with my friends over which houses we would be in.

If you still don’t know, take the official quiz.

She’s given us some of the greatest characters and quotes



Now, she’s back to charm a whole new generation of children after she made an announcement on Twitter last night. I’m pretty sure that my patronus is a new JK book, so even though I’m still waiting on my Hogwarts letter, I think I may Expecto Patronum'd this.

The HUGE news is that you can be a part of the book.

