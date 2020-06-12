J Dog is the Grandma That's KILLING the Tik Tok Game

Tik Tok is fast proving that it’s not just for Gen Z, but one Tik Tok user really takes the cake, she’s an 88 year old grandma with a 1.4 million following and her names is @its_j_dog.

It’s not just the fact that she’s 88 years old and actively using Tik Tok, but she’s 88 years old an actively killing the Tik Tok & Instagram game.

J Dog has also proved she’s an absolute savage with some of her videos, which has gained her a massive following but she originally started her Tik Tok account for her grandson.

