J Dog is the Grandma That's KILLING the Tik Tok Game
*presses follow button*
@the_real_j_dog
Tik Tok is fast proving that it’s not just for Gen Z, but one Tik Tok user really takes the cake, she’s an 88 year old grandma with a 1.4 million following and her names is @its_j_dog.
It’s not just the fact that she’s 88 years old and actively using Tik Tok, but she’s 88 years old an actively killing the Tik Tok & Instagram game.
J Dog has also proved she’s an absolute savage with some of her videos, which has gained her a massive following but she originally started her Tik Tok account for her grandson.