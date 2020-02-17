Ivan Says He's Moving In With Someone On MAFS...And It's Not His Wife

Following last night's commitment ceremony, MAFS' Ivan revealed that he's been chatting to one of the other contestants about moving in together.

It wasn't his wife so it got us thinking about whether or not that were still together!

He also told the Hit Network that after Aleks said she was embarrassed by his childish Dinner Party behaviour at last night's Commitment Ceremony, he goes into 'retreat mode' from now on.

Think we'll believe that when we see it!

