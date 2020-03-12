Ivan From MAFS Tells Us What He Thinks About His Wife's Alleged Affair

Another day, another drama for MAFS contestants following last night's eventful dinner party, where the nation copped more drama than we could handle.

If you happened to catch last night's dramatic episode of MAFS, you'd know Aleks & Ivan were in the firing line, dodging accusation after accusation from their fellow MAFS cast mates.

Aleks in particular, copped a mouthful from Mishel, who accused her of being unfaithful, after it came to light that Aleks had been on a date with another man.

The Hit network's Jimmy & Nath touched base with Ivan this morning, to find exactly what happened between Aleks and this mystery suitor and whether he feels like he can still trust his wife.

