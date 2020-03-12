Ivan From MAFS Says That He Did Call Josh And Ask Him To Have His Back

Drama, Drama, DRAMA!!!

Yes, we are talking about the MAFS dinner party, where Ivan may or may not have stitched up his fellow husbands Josh & Michael to look insensitive, after his sex-life became the topic of conversation infront of EVERYBODY. Naturally, Ivan's TV wife Aleks was less than impressed and fervently denied doing the nasty!

Not exactly appropriate table talk but turns out, Ivan may have had more to do with it than he initially let on. Did Ivan set up the entire ordeal so he could rescue the damsel in distress?

This morning, the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath got in touch with Ivan to find out whether or not he broke the bro code, setting the boys up for a fail and whether his convincing dinner party performance was legitimate.

