Ivan Admits He Forked Out His Own Cash For That Extravagant Wedding

Despite getting off to what looked like a rocky start, things are looking pretty promising for Married At First Sight's Ivan and Aleksandra after this accidental revelation!

Chatting to the Hit Network this morning, Aleks said she was still hurting from her parents refusal to attend her wedding or appear on the show at all, but says her groom has now met them in person!

Is this a good sign for the couple?

Ivan also admitted he did fork out for part of their extravagant ceremony!

