It's Time To Stream Those TV Shows You've Always Intended To Watch

Now is the right time to take your self-isolation to the next level by binge-watching some classic TV shows.

These are not ongoing shows. These are TV shows that have well and truly finished up. They're shows that people reference all the time, that somehow you just haven't watched yet.

Check out some of our favourites here:

Buffy

What: Buffy Summers, the chosen one, slays vampires and saves the world a lot. After watching BTVS, suddenly everything your friends have been saying for years will make sense.

How Many Episodes: 144

Where: You can stream it now on Stan.

Game Of Thrones

What: The epic drama that the whole world was talking about, which you somehow avoided watching. Now you can finally understand who the Starks are plus learn exactly what a Khaleesi is.

How Many Episodes: 73

Where: You can stream it on Foxtel Now.

Breaking Bad

What: A 50-year-old chemistry teacher learns how to cook crystal meth. Things get pretty hectic after that.

How Many Episodes: 62

Where: You can stream it now on Stan.

Mad Men

What: Enter the fascinating world of New York advertising agencies in the 1960s. You won't regret getting to know Don Draper.

How Many Episodes: 92

Where: You can stream it now on Netflix.

The Sopranos

What: The show that really kicked off the Golden Age of TV. Welcome to the life of mobster Tony Soprano and his family.

How Many Episodes: 86

Where: You can stream it on Foxtel Now.

Parks And Recreation

What: Just a delightful and hilarious show about a Parks Department in a small American town.

How Many Episodes: 125

Where: You can stream it on Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Friends

What: Six friends living in suspiciously large New York apartments, who seem to have a lot of time to spend in their local cafe.

How Many Episodes: 236

Where: You can stream it on Stan.

Seinfeld

What: A show about nothing.

How Many Episodes: 180

Where: You can stream it on Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

The Wire

What: If you're looking for something gritty that you can really sink your teeth into, then crime drama The Wire is for you.

How Many Episodes: 60

Where: You can stream it on Foxtel Now.

Gossip Girl

What: A bunch of rich New York teens have every element of their lives broadcast online by a mysterious blogger known only as Gossip Girl. Back in 2007, we literally couldn't contemplate the idea of this level of online fame.

How Many Episodes: 121

Where: You can stream it on Netflix.

Community

What: A comedy series set at a community college in the US, where things often take a bizarre and surreal turn.

How Many Episodes: 110

Where: You can stream it on Stan and from April 1st Netflix.

30 Rock

What: A comedy series set behind the scenes on a late night variety show. The show was created by Tina Fey, who stars as Liz Lemon.

How Many Episodes: 138

Where: You can stream it on Foxtel Now and Stan.

