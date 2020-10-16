"It Was The Most Awkward Thing!" Sharon Johal Chats How Neighbours Are Filming Kissing Scenes During COVID

This morning on the show, Neighbours star, Sharon Johal (Dipi Rebecchi) spoke to the Hit Network's Tim & Jess about how they're filming intimate scenes during COVID!

There's all these different rules going on because of the pandemic, so it's not as easy as it used to be.

So basically, it's not safe to kiss...I know, WILD!

Sharon ended up asking her husband to come in and kiss her, but his reaction to the question was hilarious! Most importantly, we needed to know how it went.

