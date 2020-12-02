It Turns Out We've Been Saying 'Emily In Paris' Wrong This Whole Time

If you loved Netflix show, Emily In Paris as much as the next person, then you'll be shocked to know that we've been saying it wrong the whole.damn.time.

Exsqueeze me! What does that even mean? Well, Lily Collins (Emily) made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and they spoke about the pronunciation debacle.

Want to know what Lily Collins had to say and the REAL way to pronounce Emily In Paris? Find out here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.