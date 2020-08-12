It Turns Out 'The Bachelor's Zoe-Clare Was Not Always A Redhead! 

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor will go down as one of the most memorable premieres in the show’s history.

Not only did we finally see what the bachelorette’s are fed whilst filming (turns out they get all dressed up, enter a mansion… and eat sandwiches from the servo!), but we also saw a Bachelor first.

Yes, Zoe-Clare broke diversity ground and became the first contestant in Bachelor history to… get so blind she couldn’t attend the rose ceremony.

You really can’t blame her, though. Reality TV is notoriously known for keeping contestants well quenched with booze whilst filming for very long periods of time.

But, Zoe-Clare’s night became the highlight of the episode after she delivered an emotional speech about redhead discrimination.

Despite announcing she is a redhead for life, it turns out our precious Zoe-Clare was not always a redhead!

What is this blonde phase?!

Not okay!

Thankfully, Zoe-Clare eventually returned to her red locks, not knowing that a year later the decision would provide us with such great television.

Hold your redhead friends close today!

