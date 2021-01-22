It Turns Out 'The Amazing Race' Is Coming To SA & You Can Now Also Play To Win Big!

Known for its adventurous race against the clock, it turns out we're going to be the first state they compete in!

The Amazing Race Australia has announced that they will be exploring the near and far corners of our stunning South Australia and you bet we have all the locations!

The teams will race through Adelaide, Coober Pedy and Port Lincoln, just to name a few locations and for the first time ever, South Aussies can now also part take in the race!

Well, sort of.

We've teamed up with The Amazing Race and we've decided to do our own race alongside theirs!

And yes you can win big, and by big, we mean an all-expenses-paid holiday so you can enjoy the best experiences this SA has to offer.

Now, all you gotta do over the next two weeks is try and find a 10m fibreglass crocodile, honestly, how hard can it be?

But be warned, the giant croc will be on the move every day so if you see it, for the first (and probably last) time in your lives you will want to run to the croc. Then you just scan the QR code at the croc and bam, you're in the running to win!

Simples.



And if you just so happen to miss your pit stop at the giant croc, you can still win some cash just by tuning into SAFM either on your SAFM iOS or Android App, smart speaker or radio from 6am to 9am weekdays!



It’s Bec, Cosi & Lehmo’s Pit Stop at the Croc Spot! Click here to find out more. Plus, The Amazing Race Australia Starts Monday, Feb 1 on Channel 10!

We've got your first clue Croc clue! Take a listen below and happy hunting people!

