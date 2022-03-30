'IT' Television Series Reportedly In Development

Pennywise the Dancing Clown could be returning to our screens soon, if a report from The Ankler is anything to go by.

As if the recent films’ combined run-time of 5+ hours wasn’t enough, Warner Bros. and HBO are reportedly looking at developing a television show which will focus on the carnivorous carnie’s origin story.

Who (or what) is Pennywise? Where did he/they come from? Is Pennywise the only creature of its kind?

Tentatively titled Welcome to Derry, the show will reportedly answer the burning questions through its depiction of the clown’s reign of terror in the 1960s (27 years prior to the setting of It: Chapter One).

While little is known about who’ll be involved in the project, Variety have confirmed Andy and Barbara Muschietti (the siblings who directed the films, which grossed over $1B at the box-office) have worked with Wonder Woman’s screenwriter, Jason Fuchs, to develop the story.

Will the show float down here? Or will it be a deer in dead-lights? Only time will tell.

