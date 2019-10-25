It Sounds Like Kylie Jenner And Drake Might Be Dating

Rumour alert: Kylie Jenner has been linked to Drake after they were spotted spending time together at his birthday party!

Kylie recently split with boyfriend Travis Scott, and she attended Drake’s birthday party this week at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

And it sounds like Kylie might not be single for long.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

The source added that the pair “spent a lot of time talking to each other”.

Another source added, “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

Kylie and Drake have not commented on the rumours.

