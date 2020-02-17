It’s your chance to be an FBI Agent as the Underground Cinema Returns to Melbourne

If you’re like me, and enjoy a spy movie or two, you’ve gotta wonder, if you have what it takes to be calm under pressure and take down the bad guy. Well now is your chance with the Underground Cinema coming back to Melbourne with a new immersive cinema experience and thrusting you into the world of Quantico for a night with the event FBI 2.0.

This seems insanely full on, with you literally being involved in a live action performance of whatever movie they choose to go with. There’s a bunch of sets, plenty of actors, and they don’t even tell you where it is yet. The whole thing has top secret written all over it.

There’s even a warning that you might be separated from your friends as you complete your own journey. If that’s not something that a spy has to deal with then I don’t know what is. As for what your mission is, I’m pretty sure that’s classified.

The event runs from April 2-5 with tickets on sale now for those willing have a go. To get tickets, or to find more info on the event, you can find all of that here.

