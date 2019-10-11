It's Time For Shepparton Locals To Detox Their Homes!

Do you have a bunch of unwanted chemicals you need to get rid of? Well Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to 'Detox your Home' in a safe, easy service which helps to get rid of toxic household chemicals.
On Saturday, October 12th the household chemical collection program will be hitting Shepparton Resource Recovery Centre and will be available from 9AM until 3PM.
Council's Director of Infrastructure Phil Hoare says this is the perfect opportunity for families to get rid of pesticides, detergents and other common chemical;s without endangering themselves or the environment.
“The good news is you can reduce the risk of poisoning, environmental pollution and fire hazards, as well as improve recycling rates, by dropping off unwanted chemicals at our Detox your Home mobile collection,”
- Cr Hoare
Shepparton Resource Recovery does not regularly except these types of chemicals, so this weekend could be your only opportunity to Detox your home.
Residents can despise of the following items:
- Acids & Alkalis
- Aerosol cans
- Anti Freeze
- Brake fluid
- Car body filler
- Car wax
- Cleaners - ammonia based
- Cooking oil
- Coolant
- Detergents, disinfectants & drain cleaners
- Fertiliser
- Fire extinguishers
- Floor-care products & waxes
- Fuels - petrol, diesel, kerosene, other
- Glues - water-based & solvents
- Herbicides & weed killers
- Insect spray/pesticides
- Nail polish & remover
- Oven cleaner
- Thinners, turps and paint stripper
- Pool chemicals
- Rat poison
- Solvents
- Transmission fluid
- Wood preservatives & finishes (oils & varnish)
The following items will not be accepted:
- Ammunition or firearms
- Asbestos
- Car batteries
- Household batteries
- Chemicals used by businesses
- Farm chemicals
- Fluorescent light tubes
- Gas bottles
- Motor oil
- Paint
For more information, follow the link through to the website.
In case you missed the show, tune into the full podcast below...