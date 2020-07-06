It's Showtime! The Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub Will Reopen Next Month

The Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub is proving that the show must go on, having just announced their reopening to the public on August 1st.

The entertainment destination has been luring locals and tourists in to experience world-class cabaret and Vegas-style nightlife with their iconic stage show SUAVÉ since its opening last August. Co-owner and producer Sue Porrett said it was "heart-breaking having to close" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SUAVÉ showcases incredible international and Australian artists across a range of disciplines including burlesque, dance, acrobatics, aerial, comedy, and cabaret.





Hospitality personality and co-owner Tony Rigas outlined some of the offerings available to audience members as part of the reopening, including pre-show entertainment and complimentary sweet treats, adding: