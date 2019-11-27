It’s Rooftop Bar Season & Here Are A Few Venues To Pop On Your List

Summer has finally arrived and with the chilly weather Melbourne gets most of the year, we are welcoming this change!

One of the best things to do during the warmer months is hang out on a rooftop and sip on your favourite beverages. We don’t know about you, but we reckon there will be a LOT of Spritz flowing in 2020.

Here are a few rooftop bars to keep your eye on this Summer…

1. Adelphi Hotel

This CBD hotel has partnered with the Campari Group for a set of Weekend Summer Sessions. You can order a range of drinks, including Prosecco and Aperol Spritz, and pair them with Adelphi’s and Om Nom Kitchen’s pool deck menu.

Where: 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne

When: 12:30pm-6pm, every Saturday and Sunday from December 7 (Happy Hour is from 12:30pm-1:30pm!) until March 1

For more info, go here.

2. The Emerson

In an attempt to make everyone more social, this hot spot have kicked off their ‘After Work Drinks’ special. Every Friday from 6pm-9pm, you can grab your mates for discounted bottles of Veuve Cliquot, $12 Easey’s Buckets (which include a schooner or glass of wine) and $80 sharing plates.

Where: 141-145 Commercial Road, South Yarra

When: 6pm-9pm, every Friday

To book, go here.

3. State of Grace

With a new rooftop menu, State of Grace will be serving the goods like salt and pepper squid, pizzas and a list of different Spritz options. The venue sits along the Yarra River too for perfect sunset viewing.

Where: 27 King Street, Melbourne

To book, go here.

4. Good Heavens

Feel like a zesty tropical cocktail? This is the place to be! There are drink specials each day, including $12 Tiki cocktails on Tuesdays and $12 Bloody Marys on Saturdays. Fancy Hanks are also serving up the goods. It makes sense, considering they own the place!

Where: Level 2, 79 Bourke Street, Melbourne

To book, go here.

5. Easey’s

If you are looking for a unique way to watch the sun go down, why not do it in a train carriage? With a menu filled with deep fried potatoes, hot dogs, cheeseburgers and milkshakes, it’s the ultimate treat-yourself venue.

Where: 48 Easey Street, Collingwood

For more info, go here.

