It's Official, Sex & The City's Samantha Won't Return In The Reboot So Why Bloody Bother?

You simply cannot have a Sex and the City reboot without one of the iconic New Yorker star cast!

Honestly, it should be illegal.

But, alas, in a recent interview for the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast, Samantha Jones aka Kim Cattrall confirmed that she will not be returning to HBO Max's 'potential' Sex and the City reboot.

She opened up about how she felt lucky to have the role of Samantha in her life and how she now has to leave that character behind.

Kim also opened up about how miserable she was on the set and that she actually got a lot of backlash for her character.

“It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in a new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were, walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame, I think. The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird,” she said in the interview.

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — ‘I work in a bank and I don’t like this person and I don’t like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it!’” she continued to say.

Kim added, “I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it. I have. It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

Kim has spoken out in the past about her role on the set of Sex and the City before, where she has also revealed her relationship with her co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis was toxic.

So, unfortunately for fans, we doubt that there will be a reboot with the original cast after all and honestly, any other revival of the iconic American show will never be able to live up to the calibre as the original, just sayin'.

