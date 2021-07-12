It's Official! Rihanna Has Been Spotted Shooting A Music Video!

Rihanna fans have been waiting a LIFETIME for new music from the singer... we'd love to say patiently, but some of them seem to ask her any opportunity they get as to when she's dropping some new tracks.

Well, it seems as though the wait is over.

Riri has been spotted shooting a new music video in New York with none other than her rumoured boyfriend, A$AP Rocky!

Check out the footage below.

We are VERY here for this.

We haven't seen any new music from the singer in 5 years... so it's time yeah?

