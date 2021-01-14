It's Official, Patrick Dempsey Will Reprise His Role In The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel With Amy Adams!

Finally, the news we've all been waiting for!

After we heard that there was an Enchanted sequel happening with Amy Adams, it almost would've been illegal to not have Patrick Dempsey back as well.

Well, it looks like our wishes have been granted after an interview with Good Morning America saw Patrick aka Robert Phillips confirmed he will be returning to reprise his role in the new sequel, Disenchanted.

“I just got this script for the second movie,” The Grey’s Anatomy actor said. “There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.”

Oh yes, that is very exciting indeed! Although, all you fools who don't already have Disney+ will have to get their affairs in order because this bad boy will apparently exclusively stream on that platform.

When will that be? Well, your bet is as good as ours, pending the whole pandemic situation, with a tonne of movies being delayed to this year!

It could be in a year or two, but either way, we can not wait to see how these two love birds will come back in their original roles!

