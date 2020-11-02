It's Official, Our Favourite Bad Boy From 'YOU' Is On His Way Back For Another Season

Yes, that's right ladies and gents. He's back, and he's ready to be obsessed with you too.

Netflix took to Twitter to announce that production for YOU season three is underway and honestly, we can't wait.

Keep reading on at your own risk, there are previous seasons' spoilers!

Last time we saw Joe Goldberg, aka Penn Badgley, he was in quite the predicament with Love and their unborn child.

Oh, and not to mention that neighbour that Joe is clearly obsessed with too.

The announcement comes after Scott Speedman will be joining this season as "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father."

Well, it's needless to say, this third season of YOU will be full of plenty of new surprises.

We are yet to hear when it will be hitting screens, so we suggest you stay tuned!

