It's Official, Our Favourite Bad Boy From 'YOU' Is On His Way Back For Another Season

FINALLY!

Article heading image for It's Official, Our Favourite Bad Boy From 'YOU' Is On His Way Back For Another Season

YOU Netflix

Yes, that's right ladies and gents. He's back, and he's ready to be obsessed with you too. 

Netflix took to Twitter to announce that production for YOU season three is underway and honestly, we can't wait. 

Post

Keep reading on at your own risk, there are previous seasons' spoilers!

Last time we saw Joe Goldberg, aka Penn Badgley, he was in quite the predicament with Love and their unborn child.

Oh, and not to mention that neighbour that Joe is clearly obsessed with too.

Post

The announcement comes after Scott Speedman will be joining this season as "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father.

Post

Well, it's needless to say, this third season of YOU will be full of plenty of new surprises. 

We are yet to hear when it will be hitting screens, so we suggest you stay tuned!

Post

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our Hit Network App on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows!

2 November 2020

YOU
Season 3
netflix
Penn Badgley
Listen Live!
YOU
Season 3
netflix
Penn Badgley
YOU
Season 3
netflix
Penn Badgley
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs