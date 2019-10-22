It's Official, Nicki Minaj Announces She's Married!

Nicki Minaj has been teasing us for a few months that she has/may be already married but now the rapper has confirmed the news!

After changing her name on Twitter to Mrs. Petty (the last name of her fiancè), Nicki's fans were all up in arms that they had missed the nuptials.

The rapper has now taken to Instagram to confirm that she tied the knot just yesterday, posting a video of Bride and Groom novelty items.

Congrats!

