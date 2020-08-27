It's Official, Lea Michele Has Had Her Baby & He's As Adorable As You'd Imagine!

WARNING: Clucky content incoming!

After we first heard the pregnancy news from Glee star, Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich, we couldn't wait to see their first little bubba!

Now here he is, the happy couple officially welcomed their first child together into the world with an Instagram debut of his ADORABLE, might we add, tiny freakin' feet.

Hello, little Ever Leo!

Also, if you pop your detective glasses on you can spy both parent's hands cradling the wee little toes of the newborn boy.

"ForEver grateful for this true blessing," she wrote in the caption, literally highlighting her son's name with the capitalization within the first word.

And if his feet are this adorable, we can't wait to see his little face soon!

Congratulations guys!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.