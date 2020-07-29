It's Official: Keira Maguire Just Posted A Photo With Her New Boyfriend!

We might be watching Keira Maguire search for love on Bachelor in Paradise right now, but the reality TV star herself has today revealed who she ends up with.

Right now, there a few potential love interests on the island, but as the show was filmed way back in November, things are certainly different now.

Earlier this month, Keira was photographed locking lips with Matthew Zukowski from Love Island Australia Season 2!

Take a listen:

Now, it seems Keira really isn’t trying to hide her relationship at all.

Today, the 33-year-old posted a photo to her Insta Story curled up with Matt, alongside the caption ‘I don't need the show to find love’ and words the ‘My love…’

Keira posted the photo after sharing a series of Insta Stories calling out the show's post-production team for "creating their own narrative... and not caring AT ALL [whose] lives they destroy to get viewers," referring to them as the "real villains."

