It's Official, Hilary Duff Just Confirmed There's No Lizzie McGuire Reboot Coming

After much speculation around the reboot of the childhood classic sitcom, Lizzie McGuire has just been confirmed that there will be no reboot on the cards...

Well, at least for 2020, we hope?

Lizzie aka Hilary Duff took to Instagram to make the announcement herself in an emotional tribute to who the character would've been almost 20 years later.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," she wrote.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

*Wipes tears*

Well, there you have it, folks, in classic Lizzie style she spoke her mind (whether it was her or her animated alter ego) and let us know what was really going on behind the scenes!

So, for reasons unknown to us (yet) we will still miss and mourn what the show was and could've been.

