It's Official, Here Are The Top Five Distinctively Aussie Words Used In 2020

Apparently, COVID-19 has not only changed our way of living but our way of speaking too! 

According to a recent media release from The Australian National Dictionary Centre, these are the top words spoken in 2020 (in order):

2. Black Summer: The summer of 2019-20, when catastrophic bushfires swept through south-eastern Australia.

3. Bubble: A district, region or group of people viewed as a closed system, isolating from other districts, regions or groups as a public health measure to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Also found in compounds such as "travel bubble", "germ bubble" and "sporting bubble".)

4. COVID normal: A state of adapting to an acceptable level of COVID-19 in the community.

5. Driveway: Used in compounds referring to individual Anzac Day vigils in 2020, such as "driveway Anzac service", "driveway dawn service".

Wondering what the top word of 2020 is? We'll give you a clue if you iso-late ploise.

Take a listen below:

18 November 2020

