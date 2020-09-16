It's Official Harry Styles' Aussie Tour Has Been Postponed

Damn it

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but after a lot of talk... Harry Styles Aussie tour is no longer going ahead in November.

Our hopes were high after Ticketek posted the below stating the tour was still on.

Post

Then we were cautious after they Tweeted they were tracking down an update.

Post

But sadly, Haz himself took to Twitter to give us the bad news.

Post

Damn you Rona!

Hopefully Harry can rebook in his trip downunder when its safe for him and his dazzling good looks to travel again.

16 September 2020

