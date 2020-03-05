It's Official, FruChoc Easter Eggs Are Coming & We Couldn't Be More Egg-xcited

Egg puns aside, we have some very good news and it’s come in the form of these delicious Easter Eggs.

One of our favourite South Australian chocolate connoisseurs has decided to answer all our festive prayers and launched an exclusive FruChocs Easter Egg which will be available in Romeos, Drakes, Foodland, and The FruChocs Shop.

Keep your eyes peeled, these delectable Easter treats will be hitting shelves some time in the next week!

So, in the midst of Australia’s current toilet paper panic, why not grab a FruChoc Easter Egg or two as well while you’re shopping.

After all, chocolate is pretty essential.

